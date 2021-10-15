Reno Allen Davis, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Reno Alan Davis, 74, of Columbiana, passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 12, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family.

Reno was born on March 28, 1947 in Salem, a son of James and Urlene (Neville) Davis.

A 1965 David Anderson High School graduate, he began his steel career as an apprentice at L.W. Nash in East Palestine and continued his studies in Salem and earned his certificate as a machinist.

He was a shop superintendent for 17 years at L.W. Nash. He was then employed as Vice-President of Manufacturing at Ellwood City Iron and Wire Company. After ten years, he bought the company and renamed it R.A. Davis Company, where he became Owner and President. His company made the stadium light poles at Helling Stadium in Ellwood City, where he also donated the steel beams for the baseball dugout. Reno worked on many highway projects on the east coast such as sign structures, light poles and bridges including draw bridges in the New England states. They made flood control gates for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and jet engine test stand for US Airways at the Pittsburgh airport. His steel structures included the arches at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Also included was the steel infrastructure of the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh and steel ladles for steel mills. His company also made a pedestrian bridge in Lisbon, Portugal. He worked for the past 18 years as the Senior Steel Inspector at KTA-Tator, Inc. in Moon Township.

He was a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), the American Institute Steel Construction – Category three (AISC-3) and was a Certified Welders Inspector (CWI). Reno was proud to be a member of the East Palestine Mason Lodge #417, where he was a 32nd degree Mason. He also took part in the Pittsburgh Syria Shriners. Reno was very patriotic in that throughout his career he only used American made products.

Reno’s exemplary work ethics were second to none. In his free time he enjoyed working on their rental properties, photography, filling his phone up with thousands of photos, doing yard work, raising swans and tooling around with old cars, including his 1978 Lincoln Continental.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Margherita of Columbiana, whom he married on July 18, 1998; his mother, Urlene Davis of Columbiana; daughters, Melony Drane and Leslie Ann (Brian) Bush, all of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania; a son Reno Anthony Davis of Tampa, Florida; two grandchildren, Zachary Drane of Stuart, Florida and Cassandra (Nigel) Gibson of New Brighton, Pennsylvania; two great-grandchildren, Malcolm and Mallory Gibson and a brother, Larry (Wendy) Davis of Salem.

Reno was preceded in death by his father, James Davis and infant brother, David Kevin Davis.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana with Rev. Sean Brubaker officiating.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 18, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and again on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., an hour before the services at the funeral home. A Masonic Service will be conducted at the end of calling hours on Monday, October 18.

Due to our current health crisis, COVID-19, we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to maintain all social-distancing guidelines (6-foot apart and no lingering). Thank you very much.

