COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca Alice (Lehman) VanPelt, 82, of Columbiana, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, September 19, 2022 at her home with her loving family around her.

Rebecca was born on September 27, 1939 in Dayton, Virginia, a daughter of Lester and Margaret (Beery) Lehman.

She was a faithful member of the Pleasant View Mennonite Church.

She was well known for her baked goods. She was a hard worker, canning, gardening and embroidering quilts for all 28 of her grandchildren. Rebecca was a wonderful wife and mother and she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.

She leaves her husband, Wayne VanPelt, whom she married May 27, 1967; children, Marlene (Paul) Weaver of Amelia, Virginia, Sandra (Lamar) Weaver of Salem, Ohio, Debra (LaRoy) Weaver of Polk, Ohio, Keith (Janelle) VanPelt and Martha (Brent) Rhodes, all of Columbiana and Margaret VanPelt of Canfield; 28 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter and sister, Eunice Lehman of Dayton, Virginia.

In addition to her parents, Rebecca was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph, Ivan and Lester Lehman and grandson, Jonathan Weaver.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Joy Mennonite Church, 549 Chestnut Street Ext, Leetonia with the Pleasant View Ministry officiating.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at Mt. Joy Mennonite Church. Friends may also call one hour before the service, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 22.

Donations may be made to Ohio Haiti Benefit Auction, PO Box 98, Walnut Creek, OH 44887.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

