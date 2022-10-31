SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond “Ray” Yoder, 87, passed away Sunday morning, October 30, 2022, at Salem Regional Hospital.

He was born September 23, 1935, in Columbiana, a son of Seth and Salome (Horst) Yoder.

He was a lifetime member of the Midway Mennonite Church.

He graduated from North Lima High School.

After graduation, Ray helped his dad with his plumbing business. In 1959 and 1960 he spent two years working in the maintenance department at Goshen College in Indiana. For more than 50 years he worked as a master plumber.

Ray enjoyed gardening, antique tractors and biking.

On June 7, 1980, he married the former Kathryn Weaver.

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn (Weaver) Yoder; his sister, Esther (Yoder) VanPelt and her husband, Floyd; a brother-in-law, Kenneth Weaver and two sisters-in-law, Valera Riemenschneider and Norma Weaver. Ray also leaves several nieces and nephews and his beloved cat, Moe.

A memorial service will be held at Midway Mennonite Church on Thursday, November 3 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Matthew Peterson officiating. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Memorial contributions can be made in Ray’s memory to Mennonite Central Committee (MCC), a global nonprofit organization that strives to share God’s love and compassion through relief, development and peace. Donations may be sent in care of Midway Mennonite Church, 13376 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Columbiana, OH 44408.

The Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana is entrusted with the arrangements. Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Raymond ‘Ray’ Glen Yoder, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 1 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.