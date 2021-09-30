Raymond Edward Till, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Edward Till, 87, entered the presence of the Lord Thursday, September 23, 2021.

He was born October 7, 1933, in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ray was a devoted son, husband and father. He married Irene Marie Kottin, in 1955 and they were married 64 years until her death in 2019. They loved their four children, Ray, Kathy, Karen and Cheryl.

Many would say Ray was a very energetic and motivated man that had many talents, even writing poetry throughout his life. He began a career in retail sales after high school working for Woolworth and later Woolco. He worked his way up to a manager of a store. He then worked for American Chicle, a division of Warner and Lambert and became one of their top salesmen.

He retired early at 60 years old, enjoying fishing with family and friends. He also loved taking care of his yard, working in the vegetable garden and talking with neighbors.

In 2006, he was diagnosed with stomach cancer. They had to remove most of his stomach and he went through extensive chemotherapy. God in his sovereignty was very gracious to him and gave him 15 more years to live, also surviving prostate cancer.

Ray spent the last two-and-a-half years at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Columbiana, enjoying being part of the community and was voted head of the Resident’s Council by his fellow residents. He considered the staff and residents like family.

Ray leaves behind his son, Ray and his wife, Kim; daughter, Kathy Seybert and daughter, Karen Till; niece, Kristen Paasch and her son, Barrett; nephew, Nathan Till and his wife, Shae and his daughters, Nevaeh and Serenity.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene; daughter, Cheryl and son-in-law, Fred Seybert.

A private family memorial service was held.

Memorial donations can be sent in memory of Raymond E. Till, to St. Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 USA (donors@stjude.org).

The family has entrusted Seederly – Mong and Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana with the arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Raymond Edward Till, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.