COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randy Carl Miller, 78, of Columbiana, died Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Randy was born January 2, 1944 to Vilda and Carl Miller.

He graduated from Columbiana High School in 1962 as a distinguished football player and went on to join the Army. He served two tours in Vietnam and earned a bronze star for his service.

Randy travelled the world extensively as a government consultant.

In his retirement years, you could find him at the Columbiana American Legion Post 290, where he volunteered his time and found a second family.

Randy is survived by his son, Sammy Jake Miller of Columbiana and brothers, Robert (Patricia) Miller of Leetonia and Thomas (Diane) Miller of Columbiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Susan Miller; sister, Carla and brother, Jim.

A private funeral service where military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 290 will be held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Friends are invited to join family for lunch and remembrance of Randy at the American Legion Post 290, 44403 OH-14, Columbiana, OH 44408, on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Noon.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one. Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Randy Carl Miller, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.