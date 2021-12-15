COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Doyle Burnett, 85, of Columbiana passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at University Hospital in Geneva, Ohio.

Mr. Burnett was born on July 1, 1936 in Hillsboro, a son of Ogle Glenn and Minnie Mae Jordan Burnett.

He joined the U.S. Army and fought in the Korean War.

He married Martha Anne Law on November 2, 1957 in Elkton, Maryland and together they would raise two sons.

Ralph worked at the NRM Corp. for over 25 years in the foundry and welding shop.

He was a member of the Smith Chapel United Methodist Church in West Virginia but attended the Church of the Nazarene of Columbiana as well.

Ralph loved anything to do with cars. He spent hours in the garage with his son Ralph. He worked tirelessly to help his sons attain their Eagle Scout awards and was always supportive of their ventures. Along with Martha, he seemed happiest when he was camping, which he could do all summer. He also loved gardening.

Ralph leaves to cherish his precious memory two sons, Ralph Burnett and his wife, Susan, of Columbiana and Stephen Burnett of Tellico Plains, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Patrick Burnett and Alison Burnett; one great-granddaughter, Kendal; brother, William Burnett and sister, Hazel Sams.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Debbie Burnett and sisters, Virginia Wilson and Della Jean Rowe.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 17 at 12:00 Noon at the chapel in Columbiana Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

