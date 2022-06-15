LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Patti” Rae Bilsky, 63, of Leetonia, passed away Sunday morning, June 12, 2022, at Mercy Health Medical Center in Youngstown.

Patti was born on February 13, 1959, in Cleveland, a daughter of Barbara Lanzendorfer Bilsky-Miller.

A graduate of Crestview High School, she also graduated from Salem Police Academy.

Patti worked her way up from being a dispatcher in Lisbon to a sergeant at Akron University, retiring after 40 years of service.

She was an avid reader, an Elvis Presley and Janis Joplin fan and wrote poems. Religious, Patti collected angels at one time. She was looking forward to this summer and swimming.

She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Barbara; sister, Pam Miller of Leetonia; brothers, Paul (Sherry) of New Waterford and Perry (Lorie) of Columbiana; niece, Cassidy; nephew, Coty (Michelle); two very special dogs, Ben and Sophie, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Patti was preceded in death by her grandparents, Raymond and Bertha Lanzendorfer and her cousin, Gerrod Lanzendorfer.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 20, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana. A short service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations may be made to C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors).

