Patricia Ann (Nash) Couchenour, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann (Nash) Couchenour passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, March 23, 2020, following health complications.

She leaves her husband of 63 years, James R. Couchenour, Sr., along with her five children: William (Pam), James Jr. (Lynette), David (Diana), Scott (Jennie) and Vicki (Jeff); 23 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Terry Nash and Bob Nash.

Patricia was born in Salem and grew up in Damascus, the daughter of Leonard and Betty Nash.

She graduated from Columbiana High School and attended Eastern Nazarene College in Wollaston, Massachusetts. At 62 years of age, she proudly completed her bachelor’s degree in Social Work.

She attended New Hope (Nazarene) Community Church in Boardman, Ohio. Much of her time in recent years was spent volunteering at The Way Station in a variety of roles and enjoying the company of her loving husband, her children and grandchildren. She touched the lives of countless people throughout the community and beyond.

She had an incredibly positive spirit and attitude that was evident through the end of her life and her sense of humor was a delight to everyone. Anyone who encountered “Pat” left with an appreciation for her optimistic, caring temperament.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to The Way Station.

A family memorial will be conducted at a later date.

