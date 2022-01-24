NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Wagner, “Pat”, age 87 of Boardman, Ohio graduated to Heaven on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Pat passed away from dementia related illnesses resulting from previous strokes.

A graveside service with local family members will take place at Noon, on Wednesday, January 26, at Lake Park Cemetery, 1459 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, Ohio.

Pat was the daughter of Charles D. McDermott and Edna J. Yeager, of Bolivar, Pennsylvania. She moved to Boardman in 1956 and lived in the same house until a few years ago.

Pat was very active, playing the piano, at Poland Christian Church up until she joined the residents at Sunrise Assisted Living. Then she finished out her years in Memory Care at Assumption Village.

Pat’s greatest joy was directing the teen choir at church when her own kids were growing up. Music dominated her life as she watched her son play the piano and her daughters sing.

Pat absolutely loved driving a school bus for 33 years for Boardman Schools.

She and her husband went camping all over in their motorhome.

Pat was preceded in death by her four older brothers and her husband of 60 years, Donald Glenn Wagner, Sr. who passed away April 7, 2012.

Pat is survived by her three children, Donald Glenn Wagner, Jr. of Longmont, Colorado, Cynthia Ann Wilkins (Hep) of Fort Collins, Colorado and Rhonda Lynn Wagner-Smith (Dan) of Boardman, Ohio and in their later years, Pat and Don unofficially became Mom and Dad to a young lady they came to love, Tina Kosman (Chris) of East Palestine, Ohio; grandchildren are Jennifer Murnock (George) of Firestone, Colorado, Jason Depp (Nikki) of Canfield, Ohio, Ryan Depp (Katie) of Poland, Ohio and Kristina Householder (Aaron) of Poland, Ohio and great-grandchildren are George Murnock III and Jenson Murnock of Firestone, Colorado and twins, Easton and Emersyn Depp of Poland, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, please pay it forward at your next opportunity.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

