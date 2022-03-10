COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela Rae Biddle, 67, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022 at her home in Columbiana surrounded by her family.

Pam was born on August 23, 1954, in Salem, a daughter of Donald “Don” and Nelda (Young) Jones.

She married Robert Biddle on June 5, 1993.

She worked for Englefield Oil as a store manager for over 30 years.

Pam collected Wizard of Oz memorabilia, loved cooking, baking Christmas cookies with her husband, NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt. She loved to spend time with her family.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory her daughter, Krystal (Shawn) Campbell of Columbiana; grandchildren, Tylor Campbell of New Waterford and Courtney (Colton) Hunt of Oceanside, California; brothers, Ron (Dee Dee) Jones and Doug (Evelyn) Jones; sister, Jennifer Smith; several nieces and nephews and her dog, Baxter.

In addition to her parents, Pam was preceded in death by her husband, Robert and her beloved dog, Shadow.

There will be no calling hours or services.

The family suggests monetary donations in Pamela’s name may be made to Akeso Hospice, 3000 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505. They were a great help and made it possible for Pam to return home from the hospital in her final days.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 11 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.