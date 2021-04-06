Pamela Lea Kenney, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela Lea Kenney, 65, of Salem, passed away Sunday afternoon, April 4, 2021 at Salem Regional Healthcare Center.

Pam was born on January 21, 1956, a daughter of Leo and Delores Jean (Davis) Barringer.

A Canfield High School graduate.

She was of the Christian faith and was a member of Connecting Life Church in North Lima. She was involved in various church organizations and in earlier years volunteered at the food pantry and with Meals on Wheels.

Pam was a prolific artist who enjoyed painting. She tended to her flower and vegetable gardens with love. A people person, she was a sparkling personality that could light up a room even when she was playing a prank on you. She will be missed by all those who knew her.

Pam will be greatly missed by her daughter, Emily Yelling and her husband, Justin of Pittsburgh; her sisters, Melody (Thomas) McCoy and Linda (John) Rohrer, both of Leetonia; several nieces and nephews and her beloved puppy, Weezy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bruce Barringer and sister, Mary Barringer-Manton.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Seederly-Mong and Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana with Pastor Mike Hileman officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday, April 8 at the funeral home.

Due to our current health crisis, covid-19, we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated by our governor (6-foot rule and not to linger). Thank you.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations may be made in Pam’s memory to Connecting Life Church, 2310 W. South Range Road, North Lima, OH 44452.

