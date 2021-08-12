Orville Chester Ritchie, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Orville Chester Ritchie, 93, passed away Friday evening, August 6, 2021 at his home in Columbiana.

Mr. Ritchie was born on May 30, 1928 in Youngstown, a son of LeRoy and Alice (Graham) Ritchie.

He graduated Chaney High School in Youngstown and joined the U.S. Army. Orville attained the rank of Sergeant First Class and was part of the 37th Infantry Division in the National Guard during the Korean War.

He married the former Jean Bobish on June 1, 1983; they just celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary.

Orville managed the Strouss warehouse for 40 years and later managed the U – Store It in Austintown.

He loved horses and antiques and enjoyed going to auctions.

He is survived by his wife Jean, daughter Sheryl Ritchie Luman and her husband Tim, step-daughter Vicky VanHoose, step-son R. Jason VanHoose, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, brother Lynn Ritchie and his wife Marilyn and many nieces and nephews.

Orville was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Cindy Ritchie Cirelli, a sister Alice Ritchie Dickson and two brothers Robert and Richard Ritchie.

Private memorial services will be held.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

