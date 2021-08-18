Nancy Casanta, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Casanta, 78, passed away Saturday morning, August 14, 2021 at her home in Columbiana.

Mrs. Casanta was born on March 12, 1943 in Youngstown, a daughter of Angelo and Sylvia (Turnaski) Ambrosia.

She was an Ursuline High School graduate.

She married Louis Casanta February 4, 1967.

She worked at Photography by Neil taking school photos.

Nancy enjoyed trips to Mountaineer, Atlantic City, Las Vegas; loved to play Bingo and was part of a card club. She also was a member of the MACO Club where she and Lou would enjoy activities such as picnics, hayrides and travel with other couples.

Nancy leaves to cherish her precious memory her three children: son David and his wife Jennifer (Schrum) Casanta and daughters Stacey Casanta and Tara Casanta, all of Columbiana; six grandchildren Taylor, Mackenzie, Dylan, Jared, Gabriella and Olivia, two brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lou, who passed away in 2008, three sisters and two brothers-in-law.

Private services were held with burial at Columbiana Cemetery.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

