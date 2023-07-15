SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred “Millie” Arlene Allan, 96, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Mildred was born on January 14, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of Stanley and Bessie (Cox) Nichols.

She was a 1944 Graduate of Scienceville High School.

She married the love of her life, Robert Alexander Allan, on September 17, 1949.

She worked at Ma Bell for 13 years.

She was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church in North Lima.

She loved growing roses, baking the best pies ever and sewing and became an avid reader in her later years.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Bryan Allan of Maryland and her daughter, Janet Blythe of Alliance. She also leaves the apple of her eye, her grandson, Jeremy (Amanda (Smith)) Blythe of Alliance; her favorite niece, Bonnie Bolt and favorite nephew, Ronald Wright and granddog, Chloe Jane.

Millie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert and sister, Betty.

The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. an hour before the services at the Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S Elm Street, Columbiana.

The family would like to thank Salem Regional Medical Center, the hospitalists, Dr. Jeremy King, Community Hospice and Brookdale Senior Living in Salem for their loving care of Nan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mildred’s name to Mahoning County Home Extension, 490 S Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406 and Angels for Animals, 4750 W South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406, where she got her “Lucy Lu.”

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

