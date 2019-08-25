Mildred (Loveland) McCue, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred McCue, 88, passed away at Salem East Healthcare Center early in the morning of Saturday, August 24, 2019.

Mildred was born on June 8, 1931 in Youngstown, a daughter of Noah and Hazel (Wellendorf) Loveland.

A Canfield High School graduate, she married Paul R. McCue on April 3, 1954. They moved to Canfield in 1965 and has been a life-long area resident.

Mildred worked at Farmers National Bank and retired from the Mahoning Farm Bureau, where she was a secretary.

She was also a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in North Lima for many years, where she was a part of the Disciples Sunday school class.

Mildred was an avid card player and belonged to the Happy Eight Card Club, the Merry Stitchers, and the Canfield Dublin Grange. She enjoyed camping with her husband and family at Mohican State Park and Tappan Lake as well as travelling the United States, including Alaska.

Mildred leaves to cherish her precious memory her three sons, Harold and his wife, Cindy, of Columbiana, Gordon and his wife, Norma of Salem and Ward and his wife, Jody of Kent; nine grandchildren, Keesha McCue, Kaylin (Brad) McClaugherty, Corrie, Rebecca, Seth, Nathan, Brittany, Alex and Nate McCue and two great-grandchildren, Jayla and Nechine.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul, who passed away January 28, 2018 and her siblings, Ralph Loveland, Vera Cook, Doris Slagle-Malone and Sarah Reynolds.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 28 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church, 12062 South Avenue, North Lima, OH 44452, with Pastor Don Booth, officiating.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 27 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church and again at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, an hour before services.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.