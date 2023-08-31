COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Merle E. Bowen, 82, of Columbiana, passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center.

Merle was born on June 27, 1941 in Salem, Ohio, a son of E. Marie (Townsend) and Melvin E. Bowen.

He was a graduate of North Lima High School in 1959 and went on to pursue a sheet metal apprenticeship.

Merle was a respected member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 33 and worked over 60 years at various places, such as Martin-Nelson, Roth Bros., Aerotech and Firestone. In addition to his career as a sheet metal worker, Merle taught the craft through the union for 15 years.

Merle was a faithful member of the First Christian Church in Columbiana for over 65 years, where he was a deacon and Elder as well as a trustee. He worked for many years at the Elk Horn Valley church camp.

Merle was also a member of several other organizations, including the Tri-County 4 Wheelers Club, N. Central Cushman Club, Cushman Club of America and Bass Club.

Merle is survived by his wife, Sandra “Sandy”; sister, Linda Bowen of Dayton, Ohio; son, Michael (Dawn) Bowen of Aurora, Ohio; daughter, Michele Bechtel of Columbiana; daughter, Susan (Scott) Bryarly of Columbiana; seven grandchildren, Monica (Jay) Matthey, Brian (Samantha) Bechtel, Carleen (David) Armentrout, Lauren Bowen, Connor (Rachel) Bowen, Jared Bryarly and Anthony Bryarly; ten great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Merle was preceded in death by his parents and his twin brother, Melvin “Jake” Bowen, who passed away on July 6, 2001.

A funeral service for Merle will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana. The family will receive friends an hour before the services, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center, 1899 W. Garfield Road, Columbiana, OH 44408.

