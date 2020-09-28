Melodee Sue Johnston, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melodee Sue Johnston, 65, of Columbiana, passed away unexpectedly Friday afternoon, September 25, 2020, at Mercy Health Care Center in Youngstown.

Melodee was born on July 17, 1955, in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of Roland (Ron) and Lois (Easterly) Hively.

A 1973 graduate of Columbiana High School, she also attended Youngstown State University and the University Of Akron Law School.

She worked as a court magistrate for the Columbiana County courts for many years.

A lifetime resident of the area, Melodee was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Columbiana.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed letter writing, music, dance and fashion. She loved to spend time with her two cats and listen to “The Tribe” and YSU games on the radio.

Melodee was a strong supporter of animal organizations and a former YSU alumni. She was known for her generosity, kindness and good sense of humor.

Melodee leaves to cherish her precious memory her cousins, Tim Easterly of Boardman, Debbie Easterly Holderbaum of Minerva, Connie Easterly Flory of Lisbon, Cindy Travis DePillo of Columbiana, who took care of Melodee for many years and many other cousins.

Also left behind are her good friends, Leland Mackall of Columbiana and Karen Bricker Culp of Salem; as well as the rest of the Bricker family of Columbiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ron Hively and Lois Esterly Hively.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made in Melodee’s name to Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range Road, Canfield, OH, 44406.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

