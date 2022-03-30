NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Lynn Wheatley, 48, of North Lima, passed away Tuesday morning, March 29, 2022, at Mercy Health in Boardman surrounded by her family.

Melissa was born on December 16, 1973, in Salem, a daughter of Howard and Connie (Hostetter) Sherrill.

A 1991 East Palestine high school graduate, Melissa went on to earn her Bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and her Master’s degree in education technology, both from Youngstown State University.

She was currently working at Edulastic/GoGuardian as a customer success manager.

Melissa once owned her own flower shop in East Palestine, ‘Best Buds,’ where her creativity flourished.

She enjoyed baking and cooking for others, traveling and decorating for every season and holiday. She tended to her vegetable garden, loved shopping and read romance novels. Melissa knew how to have a good time, hosting Girl’s Night and throwing themed parties. Her friends would describe her as radiant. Her home was her paradise and her favorite visitors were her grandchildren, who called her ‘Mimi.’ She was a faithful Christian who spread the message of Christ to all she met.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Junior, whom she married December 31, 2004; her parents Howard and Connie Sherrill; three sons James (Randi) Harris of Canfield, Justin (Falyn) Harris of Boardman and Nick (Josie Carbenia) Wheatley of Austintown; three daughters Ashlee Wheatley of Niles, Micayla (Nathanial) Blair and Angeleena Wheatley, both of Austintown; grandchildren Gabriel, Ezekiel, Julian, Lilly Grace, Brysen and two granddaughters on the way; nieces Lindsay and McKenna and nephews Brandon, Jacob and Matthew.

Melissa was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents and four uncles.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 2 at 11:00 a.m. at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana and again on Saturday, April 2 at 10:00 a.m., an hour before the services at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at East Carmel Cemetery in Rogers.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations may be made to K-Love, https://www.klove.com/ways-to-give, a radio station close to Melissa’s heart that encourages meaningful relationships with Christ.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Melissa Lynn (Sherrill) Wheatley, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 31 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.