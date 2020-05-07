Matthew Shane McDade, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew Shane McDade, 23, was born February 28, 1997 at Salem Regional Medical Center in Salem, Ohio.

Matthew graduated from East Palestine High School in 2015. He was Editor-in-Chief of his high school newspaper, “The Epic.” This was just one of his many roles as a writer. He wrote and designed his first magazine at the age of five and went on to write interviews for Yo-Yo News, an on-line magazine.

Matthew was also a prolific oil painter and was known for his ethereal, dreamlike paintings. His work was featured in several publications including The Journal. Matthew’s quick wit and sense of humor brightened many peoples’ lives and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He leaves behind his father, Charles McDade; mother, Lori Hum (Jim Fleeson); sister, Jessica McDade (Christopher Mitton); brothers, Zachary Forney (Brianna) and Evan Forney (Maddy Schwartz); grandmother, Patricia Minnemyer McDade, many beloved aunts, uncles cousins and a niece and nephew.

He was preceded in death by grandfathers, William McDade and Bud Hum and grandmother, Sara Hum.

A private memorial service will be held.

Arrangements handled by Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home. Friends may visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guest register or send private condolences online.

