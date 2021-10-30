MaryAnn (Butch) Bieber, New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – MaryAnn (Butch) Bieber, 77 of New Springfield, passed away after a short illness Wednesday, October 27, 2021, surrounded by her granddaughters.

Mrs. Bieber was born on July 1, 1944 in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of Dominic J. Butch and Helen R. (Morelli) Butch.

She attended Leetonia High School, graduating in 1962.

She married Douglas L. Bieber on August 13, 1966.

Grandma MaryAnn was treasured by her granddaughters, Abigail and Lillianne Zoldan who will miss her so much. MaryAnn held a special place for Neal Zoldan, the girls’ father. MaryAnn will be missed by many Morelli cousins, all from the Leetonia, Ohio area and Aunt Nora Morelli who enjoyed sharing back porch bird and wildlife watching with her. MaryAnn was sister-in-law to Orville C. Bieber of Canfield, Ohio and Audrey Bieber Johns of Niles, Ohio. MaryAnn’s nieces and nephews will remember her as the aunt who always had a compliment for each.

MaryAnn was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Lesa Ann; sister, Patricia Butch and her parents.

Doug and MaryAnn developed, owned and operated two businesses in Youngstown, Ohio. When starting their first business, Tech-Ni-Tool Industries, MaryAnn worked many hours in the office and as needed in the plant, all the while taking care of their very young daughter, Lesa. She continued to be involved as vice president for their second business High-Tech Molding and Design. MaryAnn enjoyed traveling with Doug in their motor home. MaryAnn especially enjoyed frequent dinners out with Doug and their lifelong friends. MaryAnn cherished day trips to Cleveland and Pittsburgh with Lesa and her granddaughters.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in North Lima.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Rather than remembrances to the family, consider a donation to the Mt. Calvary Cemetery Association, Leetonia, Ohio (MaryAnn’s family’s resting place).

