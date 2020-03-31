Mary M. Weber, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary M. Weber, 85, of Columbiana, passed away Monday morning, March 30, 2020 at her home with her daughter by her side.

Mrs. Weber, was born on May 7, 1934 in Duncansville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Charles F. and Pearl A. (Miller) Martz.

Mary married William C. Weber on June 25, 1955 and together they moved to Columbiana from Duncansville in 1961.

She enjoyed being a homemaker and belonged to Columbiana Baptist Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Craig (Laurie) R. Weber of Columbiana; daughters, Sandra (Gary) Simones of Lordstown and Lori (Ray) Davis of Petersburg and grandchildren, Tim McAvene, Chad Homjak, Renee Homjak, Jena Martin, Steven Weber and Dustin Davis.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William, who passed away December 3, 2011; granddaughter, Megan Jo Davis and siblings Bertha Lanzendorfer, Dorothy A. Boyer, Alma M. Yingling, Elvin C., Sherman, Harold, Raymond, John, Russell and Carl Martz.

Private services will be held and burial will take place at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Memorial donations may be made in Mary’s memory to Columbiana Baptist Church, 4420 Heck Road, Columbiana, OH 44408.

Memorial donations may be made in Mary's memory to Columbiana Baptist Church, 4420 Heck Road, Columbiana, OH 44408.

Arrangements handled by Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 1, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.