COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Miller, 90, of Columbiana, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 1.

Mary Lou was born on June 17, 1933, in Youngstown, a daughter of Walter and Mildred (Lewis) McCaughtry.

A 1952 graduate of Columbiana High School, she married Willis “Willy” E. Miller on March 14, 1953.

She worked at Islay’s in Columbiana while in high school and later at DeRhodes Greenhouse.

Mary Lou was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Columbiana, where she often volunteered serving green beans at the ham dinners.

She also volunteered for 11 years with the HOSTS reading program at Crestview Elementary School.

She enjoyed baking cookies, bowling with her Monday Mixed Seniors League, where they were known as “The Hot Shots” and tending to her rose garden.

Mary Lou was a Campfire Girl Counselor and belonged to the Mothers of Twins Club, Rebecca Lodge and, along with her husband, the Salem Motorcycle Club.

Her favorite time was spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was known and cherished for her lovable, friendly smile and her infectious laughter. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Mary Lou leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Karen (Lee) Beck of Greenford and Debra (Jeff Lewis) Schaefer of Salem; two sons, Ronny (Becky) Miller of Westerville, Ohio and Richard (Beth) Miller of Salem; nine grandchildren, Brandy (Bryan) Hively, Dan (Jeanne) Beck, Adam (Melissa) Beck, Marcus (Rachel Haberland) Miller, Nick (Alexis) Miller, Logan (fiancée, Rachel) Schaefer, Hannah (Jeremy) McLain, Heidi Miller and Gracee Lou Miller and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Willy, who passed away July 18, 2008; three grandchildren, Hollie Beck and Lisa and Jonathan Schaefer and sister, Evelyn Michael.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana officiated by Pastor Cyndi Midlick.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 6, 2023 and again at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 7, an hour before the services, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations may be made in Mary Lou’s memory to the First United Methodist Church, 210 S. Main Street, Columbiana, OH 44408.

A television tribute will air August 6 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.