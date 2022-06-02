COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Hall, 90, passed away Sunday morning, May 29, 2022 at Whispering Pines Village in Columbiana.

Mary Lou was born on February 10, 1932 in Auburn, West Virginia, a daughter of Golden and Lillian Beatrice (Campbell) Sommerville.

A homemaker, Mary Lou also worked as a seamstress at Franklin Furniture in Columbiana.

She loved flowers and her garden, especially the irises and roses she brought from West Virginia. She loved making banana bread, attending flea markets and auctions. She enjoyed dancing, bowling and reminiscing about the good old days. Mary Lou watched Wheel of Fortune faithfully and enjoyed playing Bingo at Whispering Pines.

She leaves to cherish her memory a son, Charles Tweed of Chillicothe, Ohio; two daughters, Cindy Wright of Arvada, Colorado and Sandra (Verne Taylor) Frye of Cleveland; four grandchildren, Nicholas Stoffer, Zachary Leland, Jason Tweed and Laura Tweed; great-grandchildren Kayla (Patrick) Yuska and Megan (Spencer) Clouser; great-great-grandchildren, Olivia Margaret and Harrison Edward Yuska; a sister, Linda Adamowski and nieces and nephews, Darlene, Richard, Victoria, Michael, Antoinette and Joey.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Willard Gordon Frye; her second husband, Charles Grant Hall; daughters, Cheryl Ann Frye, Amy Jane Frye and brother, Robert Allen Sommerville.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Noon at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating. The family will receive friends at 11:00 a.m., an hour before the services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations may be made to Zion Hill Church of the Brethren, Columbiana.

