COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lininger, age 89, went peacefully into the presence of God on the morning of March 29, 2023 after 43 years with her sweetheart, Joseph Lininger.

She was born to James and Julia Bruce, in Toledo, Ohio, on November 2, 1933.

Mary was later adopted by her grandmother, Catherine Vandenberg and uncle, Bert Vandenberg. Mary attended Immaculate Conception Grade School, and Central Catholic High School. As a child, Mary took art classes at the Toledo Museum of art. She loved the arts and art museums, history, and listened to a wide variety of music. Mary raised five children; Judith (David) Stange, Robert Ziegler, Susan (Ron) Stobinski, Linda (Dave) McLean, and Richard (Lydia) Wurz.

Mary was an avid reader and always looked to expand her knowledge in all subjects. She was especially known for her quick wit and sage advice. She enjoyed taking her grandchildren to Cedar Point and to the many parks along Lake Erie.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, and an infant daughter, Catherine. She is survived by her five children, nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Mary is also survived by her stepchildren; J. Martin (Jeanine) Lininger, Elizabeth (William) Little, and Eric (Ferol) Lininger.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church on April 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Mary’s memory to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the local arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Grace (Bruce Vandenberg) Lininger, please visit our floral store.