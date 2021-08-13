Mary Jane Williams, Springfield, Ohio

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributess) – Mary Jane Williams (Nee Simcox) passed away on August 4, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas Guy Williams and loving mother of Thomas (Anne). Dear grandmother of Cara Evanchan (Jason) and Jonathan, great grandmother of Carter, Garret and Adelyn Evanchan, and step grandmother to many.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Helen Simcox and siblings, Harold, Lewis and William Simcox, Louise Kolesar and Twila Powell. She is survived by a sister, Ida Mae Metz.

Mary Jane graduated from Springfield Local High School, Petersburg, Ohio and the Youngstown Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a General Staff Nurse and Head Nurse for over 25 years. In 1970 she became Supervisor of the Endoscopy Department at North Side Hospital in Youngstown and retired in 1987.

Mary Jane was active in many organizations, especially local and state chapters of the American Cancer Society and Old Springfield United Church of Christ.

A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Forest Lawn Cemetery Chapel with Ed McGarry officiating.

Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Youngstown.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana with the arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Jane (Simcox) Williams, please visit our floral store.