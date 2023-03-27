NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Root, 80, passed away early Saturday afternoon, March 25, 2023, at Willow Woods Health Care Center.

Mary Ann was born on September 26, 1942, in New Springfield, Ohio, a daughter of Russel L. and Anna May (Mitzel) Root.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory many nieces and nephews.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, William “Bill” Root, Russel “Bud” Root and Thomas “Tom” Root; two sisters-in-law, Janet and Dianne Root and nephew, Matthew Root.

Private graveside services will be held at Petersburg Cemetery.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one. Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

