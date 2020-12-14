Mary Agnes Witmer, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Agnes Showalter Witmer, 96, of Columbiana, passed away at home Sunday, December 13, 2020, following a gradual decline in health.

She was born June 13, 1924, daughter of the late Harry and Melissa Weaver Showalter.

On October 19, 1950 she married Walter Witmer who preceded her in death on August 30, 2015.

Surviving are two sons, D. Philip (Nancy) Witmer and Jason (Iva) Witmer; two daughters, Rebecca (Marc) Baird and Rachel Witmer, all of Columbiana; one daughter-in-law, Nora (Marvin) Ramer of Nappanee, Indiana; 22 grandchildren and 54 great-grandchildren.

Mary was also preceded in death by a son, Luke Witmer; a daughter, Priscilla Witmer; a granddaughter, Sylvia Witmer; two brothers, Elmer Showalter and Joseph Showalter and three sisters, Esther Showalter, an infant sister and Anna Ruth Van Pelt.

She was a member of Pleasant View Mennonite Church since her youth.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 18 at Pleasant View Mennonite Church.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 17 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Pleasant View Mennonite School, 2419 Beeson Mill Road.

Due to our current health crisis, covid-19, we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated by our governor (6-foot rule and not to linger). Thank you.

