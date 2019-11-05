Martha Ann Burnett, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Ann Burnett, 83, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 3, 2019 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center with her family by her side.

Martha was born on March 26, 1936, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, a daughter of Zellet W. and Christine V. (Corder) Law.

She lived in Bridgeport, West Virginia until moving to Columbiana over 50 years ago.

On November 2, 1957 she married the love of her life Ralph Doyle Burnett.

She graduated from Youngstown State University with an associate degree in dietetic technology and worked for many years at Columbiana Exempt Village Schools in the cafeteria and as cafeteria manager.

Martha was a member of the Smith Chapel United Methodist Church in West Virginina but attended the Church of the Nazarene of Columbiana as well.

She enjoyed camping and gardening and excelled at all types of crafts; quilting, macramé and crochet. The one thing she will be most remembered for is the unwavering support she showed her two sons. Whatever they wanted to do or try, she always was there to cheer them on. Her encouragement was inspiring.

Martha leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Ralph, with whom she just celebrated their 62nd anniversary; two sons, Ralph Burnett and his wife, Susan, of Columbiana and Stephen Burnett of Tellico Plains, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Patrick Burnett and Alison Burnett and one great-granddaughter, Kendal.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Debbie Burnett.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 8 at 11:00 a.m. at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana with Pastor Jan WInnale officiating.

The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. for an hour before the services at the funeral home.

