COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene R. Wright, 87, of Columbiana, passed away Friday evening, September 9, 2022, at Parkside Health Care Center in Columbiana.

She was born September 28, 1934, in Salineville, Ohio, a daughter of William A. and Mabel (Allison) Brown.

A Salineville High School graduate, Marlene worked as a clerk at the HD Kurtz 5 and 10 Store in Columbiana and later as a bookkeeper at Sheely’s Furniture Store and for the Village of Columbiana.

She was a member of First Christian Church in Columbiana.

Family came first, and she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and taking care of them.

Marlene leaves behind her daughter, Brenda (Keith) Bacon of Lisbon; her son, Jeff (Beth) Wright of Edison, Ohio and three grandchildren, Holly and Alex Bacon and Megan Wright.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn, who passed away May 5, 2002 and brother, William E. Brown.

Private family services will be held and Marlene will be laid to rest at Columbiana Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Marlene’s memory to Sanctuary Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Suite 101, Canfield, OH 44406.

