Marion L. Martin, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marion L. Martin, 68, of Columbiana, passed away early Saturday morning, November 7, 2020 at her home.

Mrs. Martin was born on September 20, 1952 in Denver, Colorado, a daughter of John and Harriet (McMurtry) Cuvelier.

She met and married Donald Martin 41 years ago in Colorado and together they raised five children. They moved to the area over 20 years ago and Marion worked as a healthcare aide at various facilities. She enjoyed her job and making people comfortable.

Marion belonged to Leetonia Mennonite Church.

She loved Basset Hounds and butterflies and in her spare time liked to bowl, play bingo and collect Coca-Cola memorabilia.

Marion will be greatly missed by her husband, Don; her children, Troy (fiancée, Troi Wilson) Martin of California, Matthew Martin of Colorado, Shawnna L. (Raymond) Timmons of Columbus, Roberta (Rodney) Moats of Kensington, Ohio and Steven (Tiffany) Martin of North Benton, Ohio; 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Doug and John Andrews and sister, Judy Andrews McLain.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Material donations may be made in Marion’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

