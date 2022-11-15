COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marion H Lawrence, 88, of Columbiana died peacefully Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center.

She was born February 19, 1934 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of William and Eva (Mohr) Miller.

She was a homemaker her entire life, as well as a Pink Lady at Newnan Hospital in Georgia along with her husband, John.

Her husband of 63 years, John Calvin Lawrence, preceded her in death in 2014.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Bell of Columbiana; a son, Gary (Janet) Lawrence of Portland, Tennessee; a brother, Donald (Joanne) Clough of Bryson City, North Carolina; her grandchildren, Marc (Brandi) Rubinstein of Jackson, Gerogia, Jennifer Shinn of Salem, Ohio, Channa (Robbie) Long of Newnan, Gerogia, April Martin of Columbiana, Ohio, Katrina (Dru) Fowler of Portland, Tennessee and Gary Lawrence, Jr. of Portland, Tennessee along with ten great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, John, she is preceded in death by four brothers, one sister and her youngest daughter, Diane Little.

There will be no services held at this time.

Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana have been entrusted with arrangements. Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guest book or send private condolences.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.