COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Sue Reash Ciapala, 72, of Columbiana, passed away early Monday morning, June 11, 2022, at Parkside Health Care Center surrounded by her loving family.

Marilyn was born on July 22, 1949, in Omaha, Nebraska, a daughter of Robert and Doris (Petersen) Reash, while her father was playing baseball for the Omaha Cardinals. As a child her family lived in Unity but she grew up on her grandparent’s potato farm in New Waterford alongside her cousins who were more like siblings to her.

She attended East Palestine Schools until moving to Columbiana her junior year, where graduated as a Clipper in 1967 and stayed to raise her own family.

A member of Grace Church of Columbiana, Marilyn also belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary Post 290, where she served as Manager, American Legion Post 131 and the VFW Post 5532. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 2415 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles 1496 where she retired from her position as an auxiliary officer.

Marilyn worked as a beautician for many years, as well as working with her brother, Dave, at Reash’s Farm Market.

Marilyn was first and foremost a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, as well as a fan of the Pirates and Penguins. She greatly enjoyed her bowling leagues and being with her many friends, whom she considered family, at the various clubs she was a member of. Marilyn was always willing to lend a helping hand when asked and her fun spirit made her the life of the party.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory her daughter, Michelle (Tom) Crawford of New Waterford; her son, Aaron Ciapala of Columbiana; grandchildren, Jacob, Aubryn and Alyson Crawford and Haylee and Izabella Ciapala; two brothers, Dale (Kathi) of Tarpon Springs, Florida and Dan of East Palestine and five nieces and nephews, Dan (Tammy) Reash, Jr., Doug Reash, Emilee (Craig) Houser, Donavan Reash and Tess (Jesse) Ricketts.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, David.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana.



Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Grace United Church of Christ, 140 S. Main Street, Columbiana, with Reverend Dr. Robert C. Joy officiating.



A committal service will follow in the chapel in Columbiana Cemetery.

Following the service, the family would like to extend an invitation for friends and family to gather for a meal and fellowship.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn’s name to Sanctuary Hospice of Ohio, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Suite B-101, Canfield, OH 44406.

