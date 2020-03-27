Marie Swanson, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Seederly-Mong and Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, officiated by Pastor Marty Sweeney, for Marie Swanson, 91, who passed away early Wednesday morning, March 25, 2020 at Covington Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in East Palestine.

Mrs. Swanson was born on March 18, 1929 in Cleveland, a daughter of George and Susan Busch.

She married Theodore Swanson on June 14, 1951 and was a member of Bethany Covenant Church.

Marie enjoyed cooking, travelling, dancing and stitching pillows.

Marie leaves to cherish her precious memory her husband of almost 69 years, Theodore; her daughter Susan Hall and her husband Robert; four grandchildren Jason (Alysha) Norbo, Jen (Chris) Brown, Jodi (Rob) Cora and Ashley (Matt) Marino and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son David Swanson.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

