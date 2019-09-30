Margie Harris, New Middletown, Ohio – Obituary

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margie Harris, 90, of New Middletown, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 29, 2019.

She was born December 23, 1928, to the late Joseph and Catherine (Yurek) Bendik.

She married her husband, George C. Harris on March 3, 1951 and together they raised two children.

Margie was well known from her many years working at Barth Farms in the processing office and as the store manager.

She was a devout Christian and a member of the Columbiana Baptist Church.

Margie was a great cook, an awesome pie baker and a formidable Rummikub opponent, but her greatest joy was her family, her church family and friends.

Margie leaves to cherish her precious memory her children, Deborah Lee (Theodore “Ted”) Green and Raymond E. (Margaret “Peg”) Harris; her two grandchildren, Raymond E. (Niki) Harris, Jr., Ryan L. Harris and three sisters, Theresa (John) Madden, Joann Smith and Mildred Niece.

Besides her parents, Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her husband, George; sisters, Mary Petrencik, Kathryn Timko and brothers, John Bendik and Joseph Bendik.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Columbiana Baptist Church.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday evening, October 2, at Seederly- Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 11500 Market Street, North Lima, Ohio and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Thursday, at Columbiana Baptist Church, 44420 Heck Road, Columbiana, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512, in Margie’s memory.

