BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peg” Irene Rice was born October 3, 1940 in Dixonville, Pennsylvania. Peg entered Heaven’s gates on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandma who made everyone she met feel welcome and loved.

She married John Rice on August 3, 1963. You would usually see both of them together holding hands, or cuddling on the couch if you showed up at their home even after 58 years. They both enjoyed volunteering for Meals on Wheels for many years.

Peg is survived by her husband, John; two daughters, Melanie Rice and Teresa Gould and her husband, Dave; son, Mike Rice and his wife, Mary; seven grandchildren, Renee and her husband, Eric Adkins, Christy Landles and her husband, John Smith, Nichole and her husband, Keenan Bolden, Joshua VanDevender and his fiancée, Katie Aumann, John, Ashlee and Rachel Rice; three great-grandchildren, Wyatt Conrad, Kyanna Feezle and Ben Bolden and brother, Sam Black.

In addition to her parents, Peg was preceded in death by her sister, Wilda Marie McCollough.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at New Springfield Church of God, 3649 E. Garfield Road, New Springfield. Family will receive friends one hour prior to services, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in Peg’s memory to Meals on Wheels, 865 E. Park Avenue, Columbiana, OH 44408, American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or New Life Assembly Food Pantry, 2250 E. Western Reserve, Poland, OH 44514.

