Maksis Ancis Grins, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maksis Ancis Grins, 100, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, at his home in Columbiana.

Maksis was born on December 2, 1920, in Daudzumos, Latvia, son of Karlis and Milda Grins. They lived in the area of Iles Pagasta and he went to school in Jaunpile and Abguldes Agricultural School.

He then married Veronika Murkskis on September 8, 1940.

Daughter, Aija, was born on May 28, 1943 and later that year the three of them escaped the war in Latvia and traveled to West Germany. Daughter, Inta, was born July 9, 1946.

When Latvia was overtaken by communists, the family acquired immigration sponsorship by the Howard Holloway family through the Church World Services and traveled by boat and train to the Holloway farm in Fairfield Township in 1949, where they worked for three years.

They acquired their United States citizenship in 1954. They raised their two daughters and in 1954 Maksis began working at Youngstown Steel Tank Company where he worked for 30 years.

In 1956 he purchased their home on Lower Elkton Road that came with two acres which he in short order planted full of pine and fir trees along with various birch and other trees. He enjoyed working outdoors taking care of the trees and also modifying his house himself such as digging out a partial basement. He was a do-it-yourselfer.

When Youngstown Steel Tank closed, he went to work at another steel plant in Masury for ten years until the age of 70. He continued working on his trees and working on maintaining the house.

He is survived by his two daughters; his sister, Vita in Cleveland; his grandchildren in Michigan and great-grandchildren, who all helped celebrate his 100th birthday last year via Zoom.

