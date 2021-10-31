Mabel J. (Widdersheim) Nesbitt, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mabel J. Nesbitt, 82, formerly of Columbiana, passed away at Mercy Health Center Boardman Wednesday evening, October 27, 2021.

Mabel was born on May 9, 1939 in Youngstown, a daughter of Park and Mabel (Robison) Widdersheim.

A Rayen high school graduate, she worked at Delphi as a quality control inspector until retiring in 2016.

She was a sports enthusiast and a fan of the Cleveland Browns and Indians. Mabel was an avid golfer who enjoyed visiting casinos. Watching her grandchildren play sports brought her much enjoyment. She was also an accomplished seamstress and homemaker.

Mabel leaves to cherish her precious memory three sons, Mark (Kim) of Hillsville, Pennsylvania, Bob (Michelle) of Greer, South Carolina and Rick (Pam) of Jefferson, Ohio; grandchildren, Ashley, Corey, Kyle, Evan, Christian and Ricky and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Irwin Nesbitt; brother, Bill Widdersheim and sisters, Gail Harsayne, Sally Olson and Emily Berendt.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 11, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Seederly-Mong and Beck Funeral Home, 11500 Market Street, North Lima.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Mabel’s memory to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in North Lima, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

