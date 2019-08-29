Lynn Roberta Hall, North Lima, Ohio – Obituary

MORGANTON, North Carolina (MyValleyTributes) – Lynn Roberta Hall, 69, passed away unexpectedly on August 25, 2019, at her home in North Carolina.

Lynn was born on April 20, 1950, a daughter of David and Gertrude (Anderson) Nesbitt. She worked as a registered nurse and also held a culinary diploma.

Lynn enjoyed the outdoors, cooking and baking, sewing and quilting but her greatest love was her family. She cherished her time spent with her children and grandchildren.

Ms. Hall leaves her children Rebecca Boyd of Jacksonville, Florida and Steven (LuAnne) Hall of Morganton, North Carolina; her grandchildren Ali, Steven, Isabelle and Nicholas Boyd, Steven, Katherine and Emily Hall; and her siblings Cheryl (Paul) Zimmerman and Jesse (Sue) Nesbitt.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Connie Arlene Hall.

According to Lynn’s wishes a graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 12:15 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Garden, 5400 Market St., Boardman, Ohio 44512.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 3, 2019 prior to the service at the cemetery chapel from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in North Lima, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 30 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.