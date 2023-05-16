NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lydia Metts, 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at her home in New Middletown.

She was born on September 24, 1934 in Leetonia, the daughter of Cledis Virgil and Ruth (Miner) Patterson.

She worked for 23 years at Northside Hospital in Youngstown as a hospital clerk.

Lydia was always on the go and loved hanging out with her friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory her niece and caregiver, Jody Vega; best friends, Dee and Spohie, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Lydia was preceded in death by her parents, sister “Pooch”; brother, Raymond and best friend and cousin, Bonnie Heffinger.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 19 at Noon at Seederly-Mong and Beck Funeral Home, 11500 Market Street, North Lima, with Pastor Larry Klinker officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in Lydia’s memory to Zion Lutheran Church, 10857 Main Street, New Middletown, OH 44442.

