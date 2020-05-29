Lucille E. Sheldon, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucille Sheldon passed away early Tuesday morning, May 26, 2020 with family by her side.

A daughter of Thomas L. Pennington and Olive Hohn, she was born in Armstrong County, Worthington, Pennsylvania and grew up on a farm there.

She loved singing at a young age and sang in the church choir at eight years old. Later she taught herself to play the guitar, learning to harmonize and sing with her sisters. At the young age of 16, she was singing on WISR in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Lucille loved cards, ceramics, painting, bowling, crocheting and babysitting. Some of the children she looked after called her ‘Grandma Lucy’ and she loved to hear it when they did.

Lucille was active in her church, doing worship committee and church dinners for ten years. She and her husband John also sang in the church choir for 27 years.

Lucille joins John Sheldon, her husband and Doris Bokesch, her daughter. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Gerald, Norman, Donald, James, Lynn and George Pennington and her sisters, Audrey Wasko, Ethel Meredith, Mary Lou and Betty Pennington.

She leaves behind a son, Greg Glass of Vancouver; daughters, Theresa Vrabel and her husband, James, of Boardman and Mary Sue Bailey of Boardman; five grandchildren, Jennifer Vrabel, Echo Seidler, Christi Bailey, Christina Moore and Karen Whitlock; great-grandchildren, Thomas, Melanie, and Jason Seidler and Ryan Moore and her sister-in-law, Mary Pennington of Youngstown. She was loved by her family and will be greatly missed.

Private funeral services were held at Paradise United Church of Christ.

Burial will be at the Paradise United Church of Christ Cemetery.

Due to her love for her church and children, Lucille has suggested donations may be made in her memory to the Paradise United Church of Christ, 10020 New Buffalo Road, Canfield, OH 44406 or St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in North Lima, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lucille E. Sheldon, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 31, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.