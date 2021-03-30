Louise Arlene Adkins, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise Arlene Young Adkins, 85, formerly of the area passed away Monday, March 22, 2021.

Louise was born on October 25, 1935 in Enon Valley, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Anna Louise and Clem Samuel Young.

She studied art in continuing education, loved to sketch and created her own unique artwork via numerous methods, including charcoal, oil and water painting.

Arlene was the owner and operator of the Herb and Wildcraft Barn in Unity, Ohio. The Barn featured herb gardens with medicinal, culinary, fragrant and Biblical themes which she gave tours of, made wedding flowers from and seasoned childhood meals for all of her children and grandchildren with much love.

Mom herself was a work of art, with her necklaces of metals, turquoise, flowers and of course her coral lipstick she never went anywhere without, with matching nail polish and that perfect, thick pageboy haircut. We so love and will always carry with us a piece of our mother, grandmother, artist, mentor and best friend “Maybe-line Arlene.”

Arlene leaves to cherish her precious memory her daughters, Cheryl (Adkins) Prause and Jennifer Adkins and grandchildren, Jess Adkins, Cyrus Adkins, Carolann Prause, Tanner Fink, Ezekiel Hughes and Lydia Hughes.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Richard “Lee” Adkins.

