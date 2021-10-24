Louis Eldon Steiner, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis Eldon Steiner, 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 22, 2021 at his home.

Louis was born February 1, 1936 near Dalton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Enos and Sarah (Basinger) Steiner.

He accepted Christ as his Savior in his youth and was a faithful member and bishop of Pleasant View Mennonite Church.

He was a self-employed dairy farmer.

On November 17, 1957 he was married to Mable VanPelt. She preceded him in death on July 19, 2006.

He is survived by five daughters, Mrs. Kent (Dorothy) Zimmerman of Goshen, Indiana, Mrs. Jason (Iva) Witmer and Mrs. Nathan (Charlotte) VanPelt of Columbiana, Katherine Steiner at home and Mrs. Milton (Sue Ann) Weaver of Wooster; a son, John (Louise) Steiner of Columbiana; 34 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Louis was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Gary Steiner and Sylvia Witmer; one brother, Paul Steiner; one sister, Ruth Steiner and one brother and one sister in infancy.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 26 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Salem Mennonite Church, 40725 Lodge Road, Leetonia, OH 44431.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Joy Mennonite Church, 549 Chestnut Street, Leetonia, OH 44431, with Paul Zimmerman officiating.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice, 2341 E State Street, suite b, Salem, OH 44460.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

