POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois June Casity, 86, passed away at Assumption Village in North Lima early Tuesday morning, February 14, 2023.

June was born on June 18, 1936, in New Springfield, a daughter of William Harry and Helen (Gorrell) McMurray.

A New Springfield High School graduate, June married Leon Casity on June 16, 1956.

She worked as a cashier ay Swopes Valu King in North Lima for many years, retiring in 1979.

She loved hummingbirds and enjoyed camping, fishing and snowmobiling with her husband and sons, Tim and Jeff. Her favorite way to spend her time was with her granddaughters, Christina and Alyssa.

June leaves to cherish her precious memory her son, Jeff Casity of Poland; grandchildren, Christina and Alyssa Casity, both of Austintown; sister, Jean (Gary) Leonard of Columbiana and sisters-in law, Pat McMurray of Boardman, Rebecca McMurray of Columbiana and Bev McMurray of Thomasville, Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leon in 2020; her son, Tim in 2013 and her brothers Bill, Bob, Joe, Ed and Dale.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Seederly-Mong and Beck Funeral Home, 11500 Market Street, North Lima, with Chaplain Gary Rozier officiating.

The family will receive friends on Monday, February 20, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and again on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

A graveside service will be held at New Springfield Cemetery following the service.

