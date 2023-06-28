NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa N. Olesh, 61, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 24, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones.

Lisa was born on July 27, 1961, in Ravenna, Ohio, a daughter of the late Valetta and Joseph G. Olesh, Sr.

She was a Streetsboro High School graduate.

She worked for 43 years at Little Tikes and truly loved her job.

She was an avid Cleveland Browns and Tribe fan and enjoyed staying active, especially by fishing and doing yard work. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Lisa is survived by her partner of 27 years, Marlene Spain; her niece, Stephanie Rosier, with whom she was very close; her sister-in-law, who was very dear to her heart, Audrey Olesh; brothers, Kevin(Glenda) Olesh, Neal Olesh and Brian (Mary) Olesh; sisters, Marla (Charlie) Trimmer, Janice (Rich) Knotek and Jeanne Lenno; sister-in-law, Charlene (Jim) LaRosa; the Spain family and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Bernie Olesh; brother, Joseph G. Olesh, Jr. and brother-in-law, Joe Lenno.

Per Lisa’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Lisa’s name to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741 or Cleveland Animal Protective League, ClevelandAPL.org.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in North Lima, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

