COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Mae Thompson, 78 of Cranberry Township, formerly of Columbiana, passed away Saturday evening, August 13, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Linda was born on October 20, 1943 in her mother’s farmhouse in Columbiana, a daughter of Rev. Benjamin J. and Betty Irene (Yarian) Bixby.

She retired from Walmart after working there for 17 years.

She loved life and her grandkids.

She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Sam R. (Betty) Smith of East Palestine and Ron D. Smith of Telico Plains, Tennessee; stepchildren, Scott and Troy Thompson and Nicole Schultz; sister, Diane Matheny of Orlando, Florida; former husband Gary G. Thompson; grandchildren, KayD (Charlie) Horner, Kaiden (Miranda) Smith, Kayleena (fiancé, Anthony Martin) Smith, Kristi (Doug) Cressman and Olivia Gilmore; stepgrandchildren, Ryan, Connor, Aaron, Tylor, McKenna and Kyrah and seven great-grandchildren, Ellie, Logan, Xavier, Bentley, Callie, Finnegan and Raelynn, with one on the way.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Taffi Franket; sister, Janice Snow and brother, Gary Bixby.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana, with Pastor Mark R. McTrustry officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., two hours before the services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in Linda’s memory to The ALS Northern Ohio Chapter, 6133 Rockside Road, Suite 301, Cleveland, OH 44131.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.