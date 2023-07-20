SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lester Dean Seidner, 88, of Salem, Ohio, passed away at his home Tuesday, July 18, 2023, with his wife Janice (Rupert) of 67 years, caring for him during his extended battle with cancer.

Born September 22, 1934 in Salem, Ohio, he was the oldest son of Clarence and Mildred Seidner.

Lester grew up on the family farm in North Lima, attended and graduated from North Lima High School. While in high school, he worked at the brick plant and signed on with the Navy Reserve. After graduation, the war was over, so he took a carpenter job with his brother-in-law, Jerry Paulin.

Lester found his calling when he took a milk delivery route with Borden’s Dairy in Boardman, Ohio. He moved up through the ranks to Salesman, Sales Manager and General Manager. A promotion to District Manager of Milk and Ice Cream in Detroit, Michigan, allowed him and Janice to enjoy many sporting events in the Detroit area along with his great passion of playing golf. Early retirement was an option, that allowed he and Janice to move back to Ohio. Retirement was short. Lester was recruited to run the Valley Bell Dairy in Charleston, West Virginia. A few years later Lester took a position with Reiter Dairy and moved back to Ohio. He later went to work with Dean Foods in Akron eventually retiring and returning back to Salem, Ohio. They spent many winters in Sun City, Arizona.

Lester was an active member of the Greenford Lutheran Church, Greenford Ruritan, served on the Board of Shepard of the Valley Lutheran Retirement Center in Poland, Ohio and was President of the Michigan Dairy Foods Association. Lester enjoyed hunting and fishing but mostly golf and spending time with Janice and playing golf on their home course at Salem Hills. Lester was a 32 Degree Mason, Member of the Allen Masonic Lodge for 67 years.

After the death of his only daughter, he started the Leslie Ann Seidner Jenkins Youth Memorial Fund at Greenford Lutheran Church to help send kids to camp and to provide scholarships for college age youth as well as assisting church members in need. He actively supported Camp Frederick, a Lutheran camp in Rogers, OH where he and Janice received the award for becoming the first “Friends of Camp Frederick.” He had a big heart and will be missed dearly by everyone that knew him.

Lester is survived by his wife Janice and sons Bruce and Dale. Bruce’s family consists of wife Nancy, Blairsville, Georgia, their daughter Kieri (husband Lucas and daughter Olivia) and their son Seth. Dale’s family consists of wife Vicki, Scottsdale, Arizona, their daughter Julia and son Harrison. Lester also has an older sister, Norma Paulin, Poland, Ohio and younger brother, Donald, Bailey, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by their daughter, Leslie Ann Seidner Jenkins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leslie Ann Seidner Jenkins Youth Memorial, at Greenfordlutheran.org or send donations to the church, PO Box 104 Greenford, OH 44422 with the memorial name in the memo line. Another option is a donation to “New Programs or the Operating Fund” at Camp Frederick, at Campfrederickohio.com or mailed to PO Box 258 Rogers, OH 44455 with a note in the memo line with your desires.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 29, at Greenford Lutheran Church. Calling hours/viewing will start at 10:00 a.m. with the service starting at 11:30 a.m.in the sanctuary followed by lunch at 12:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. The graveside service will be at Mt. Olivet Church in North Lima at 1:45 p.m.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong and Beck Funeral Home in North Lima, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lester Dean Seidner, please visit our floral store.