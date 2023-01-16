BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leslie Thomas Breen, 67, passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning, January 13, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman.

Mr. Breen was born on April 15, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of Walter and Clara (Wester) Breen.

He graduated from Youngstown State University with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting.

Now retired, Leslie still worked as a part-time accountant.

He belonged to Believers Church in Boardman, and volunteered for many Christian organizations. His pastimes included hunting, scuba diving and camping.

Les leaves to cherish his precious memory his wife, the former Debbie Dean, children Cynthia Rosenberger and Thomas Breen; step-children Marcie Davis, Larissa Wrabel, Nathan Rector, Angela Maddox and Ryan Rector; four grandchildren, Caitlyn Schuller, Anthony Marsicola, Samantha Breen and Thomas Breen; 11 step-grandchildren; sisters Joyce Orr and Cheryl Houlihan and her husband Jim and brother Gary Breen and his wife Elizabeth.

He was preceded in death by his parents and step-brothers Donald and Edward Organ.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Noon at Believers Church, 1322 W. Western Reserve Road, Youngstown, OH 44514, with Pastor Joe Cameneti, Jr. officiating.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 19 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in Les’s memory to Believer’s Church, 1322 W. Western Reserve Road, Youngstown, OH 44514.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in North Lima, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

