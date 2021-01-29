Lesa Ann Zoldan, New Springfield, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lesa Ann Zoldan, age 53, of New Springfield passed away Monday, January 25, 2021 at Hospice House in North Lima, Ohio.

She was born in Salem, Ohio to Douglas L. Bieber and Mary Ann (Butch) Bieber on February 13.

She graduated from Boardman High School in 1985 and attended Youngstown State University.

Lesa was integral to the family business founded by her father: Tech-Ni-Tool and High-Tech Molding Industries. Later, she was employed as an underwriting specialist at The Summit – 90.7fm.

Lesa was a loving mother who enjoyed supporting her children’s activities on their farm in New Springfield. She was a person who was kind to all she met. Lesa befriended many people in her life who will cherish their memories of her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Douglas L Bieber of New Springfield and grandparents, Hazel Cool Bieber of Boardman, Ohio, Orville C. Bieber of Canfield, Ohio and Helen and Dominic Butch of Leetonia, Ohio.

Lesa will be greatly missed by her mother, Mary Ann Bieber of New Springfield; her two loving children, Abigail (Abbie) Zoldan and Lillianne (Lillie) Zoldan, both of New Springfield and their father, Neal Zoldan of Boardman. In addition, Lesa leaves her uncles, aunts, nieces and many cousins, as well as so many friends that knew and loved her.

A private family service was held Thursday, January, 28, 2021 at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in North Lima, Ohio.

