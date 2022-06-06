NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard ‘Lenny’ McGinnis, 84, passed away at his home in North Lima, Friday afternoon, June 3, 2022.

Mr. McGinnis was born on June 19, 1937, in North Lima, a son of William B. and Mary Louise (Gleydura) McGinnis.

A 1956 North Lima high school graduate, Lenny worked as a heat and frost insulator for over 30 years.

He married the former Judith Haflett on March 26, 1959.

He belonged to the Ruritan and the Local Union #35 in Youngstown.

He loved golfing, fishing and being outdoors, and was proud to be in the South Range Hall of Fame for Basketball.

Lenny leaves to cherish his precious memory, his wife, Judy; his sons, James McGinnis of Minnesota and Florida and Tom (Nora) McGinnis of Chagrin Falls; grandchildren, Alec, Emily and Benjamin; sisters, Betty Petrilla and Carol Ackerman and brother James McGinnis.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Louise Weikert.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at Seederly-Mong and Beck Funeral Home, 11500 Market Street, North Lima.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. prior to the service.

A graveside service will be held at Green Haven Memorial Gardens on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in Lenny’s memory to the Beaver Township Fireman’s Association, 601 W. South Range Road, North Lima, OH 44452 or go to www.beavertwp-oh.gov/fire-ems .

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in North Lima, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Leonard “Lenny” McGinnis, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 7, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.