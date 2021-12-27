NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTRibutes) – Keith was born in Bluefield, West Virginia on December 20, 1951 and passed away peacefully at Masternick Memorial Home on Saturday, December 18, 2021 after a long battle with complications from diabetes. He would have celebrated his 70th birthday this year.

He attended Springfield Local High School and graduated in 1970.

He was loved by everyone. He was just unique. He loved nature, enjoyed walks around his hometown of New Springfield and enjoyed camping, fishing, etc. He also thoroughly enjoyed his music. There was not a concert that his son, Adam and himself missed and bonded together with music. Even though he lived in Chicago for many years, he was an avid Cleveland Browns fan, Ohio State Fan and Indians fan. He did develop a love for the Bears and the Bulls and the White Sox. He also loved to observe the eagles in Columbiana when they could be viewed. He was happy with the simpler things in life. No frills! Just a homegrown country boy.

He was Protestant and enjoyed the visitation from members of The Church of God. He attended Church of God in his earlier years before his move to Chicago, Illinois.

He leaves to cherish his memories his only son, Adam, from Chicago, Illinois; sisters, Carole Work of Enon Valley, Donna Pondoff (Lou) of New Springfield and Kathy Sargent (Richard) of Austintown, Ohio; brother, Chris Bradley (Natalie) of New Springfield; many nieces and nephews whom he truly loved.

He lived and worked in Chicago Illinois for over 35 years for Graphic International Packaging. He retired in 2016. He once said “boy retirement is nice, nothing you have to do”. He moved back to be with family in 2017.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Loraine Bradley; nephew, Jason West, brother-in-law, Donald Work; grandparents, Pete and Marjorie Bradley and Lillian and Fred Wood (Macklin).

Family would like to thank Masternick Memorial for their care in these trying times.

Private graveside services were held for immediate family.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 28, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.